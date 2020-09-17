PlayStation 5 confirms release date, pricing and teases Final Fantasy XVI

The next generation of gaming is upon us.

Sony Interactive Entertainment have confirmed that the new PlayStation 5 console will launch in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea on 12 November, before launching throughout the rest of the world – including the UK – on 19 November.

PlayStation 5 will be available to gamers in two different editions with two different price points.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – which doesn’t include a disc drive and requires players to download all of their games to the local hard drive – will retail at £359.99 in the UK and $399.99 in the US.

PlayStation 5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will retail for £449.99 in the UK and $499 in the US. The console is available to pre-order now.

“Since we first announced our next generation console last year, we have received astounding support from developers and gaming fans all around the world, and it’s truly humbling,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“Now we are just a couple of months away from launching PS5, which will offer a new generation of experiences that go beyond players’ expectations of how games can look, feel, sound, and play. We can’t wait for our fans to experience for themselves the incredible speed, the heightened immersion and the breathtaking games on PS5 when we launch this November.”

What’s more, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced additional new titles coming to the console in the near future.

The highly-anticipated Final Fantasy XVI will be available on PlayStation 5, with Square Enix giving fans a first look at the game with a brand new trailer.