Burger King and Ronald McDonald share a kiss in new Pride campaign

“Love conquers all.”

Finland are making a statement with their latest celebratory poster for Helsinki Pride Week.

Infamous fast food mascots from Burger King and McDonald’s can be seen sharing a kiss with a “Love conquers all” caption.

The outline of the pair even forms a heart-shape silhouette. How romantic.

In press release, Finland’s Burger King brand manager elaborated on the purpose of the ad.

“Burger King has always stood for equality, love and everyone’s right to be just the way they are,” Kaisa Kasila, the managerial spokesperson, said.

“The only instance where it might not seem so is when we’re bantering with our competitor.

“But we want to be clear—it all stems from the respect we have for them. And we know McDonald’s stands for the values we stand for, too.”

Maybe fries are the key to the heart after all.