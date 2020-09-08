Coach launches Coach Family campaign featuring Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lopez and more

The campaign features stars and brand ambassadors alongside their loved ones.

At a time when family and community seem more important than ever, international fashion house Coach present their new advertising campaign, Coach Family, alongside their Fall 2020 collection. The campaign aims to celebrate “stories of togetherness” and to represent all facets of the modern family.

Speaking about the new campaign, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers stated: “To me, fashion, at its best, has always been about community, creativity and building lasting relationships. I am proud to share stories with our Coach Family about the people that matter most in their lives—relationships that are authentic and timeless”.

The campaign features Coach face Jennifer Lopez, pictured alongside her mother Guadalupe and her two children Max and Emme. The images, shot by Ryan McGinley, capture an intimate moment between Lopez and her loved ones during a family dinner. “Coach has given me an opportunity to reflect on three generations of love and appreciate the blessings that I have,” said Lopez.

Also featured in the campaign is the face of Coach menswear Michael B Jordan. “I was thrilled to work with Coach on this campaign focused on family and relationships—because they are the things that really matter,” said Jordan. The photographs, shot by Renell Medrano, capture Jordan surrounded by many smiling family members and friends. Speaking to Complex, Jordan stated that “your family is who you surround yourself with. Who supports you and the foundation in which you stand on and for me has always been my motivation.”

The campaign, brought to life by a global team of creatives including Hao Zeng, Brad Ogbonna, Takako Noel and Gen Yoshida, also features a series of short clips inspired by home videos which capture individual family bonds. The campaign spotlights key pieces from the fall 2020 collection such as the Tabby Shoulder Bag, the Rivington Belt Bag, and the newest Coach CitySole Sneakers—the CitySole Mid Top.