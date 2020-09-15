Cynthia Nixon says JK Rowling’s comments were “really painful” for her trans son

“I know she feels like she’s standing up for feminism, but I don’t get it.”

Cynthia Nixon has hit out at JK Rowling’s “baffling” remarks about the transgender community.

In an interview with The Independent, the Ratched star said the author’s recent online comments were “really painful” for her son, who is transgender.

“It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter. We’re a Harry Potter family,” she said.

“The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it’s just… it’s really baffling.

“I know she feels like she’s standing up for feminism, but I don’t get it.”

Earlier this year, Rowling caused controversy with a series of harmful tweets – and later a 3,600 word essay on her website – about trans people, arguing that only women menstruate and weighing in on the tired ‘trans bathroom’ debate.

“When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside,” she wrote.

Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric was met with backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and various celebrities such as Mara Wilson, Zara Larsson, Jonathan Van Ness, Jameela Jamil, Juno Birch, Sarah Paulson and Bob the Drag Queen.