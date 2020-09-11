Demi Lovato and Marshmello team up for optimistic new banger

The new track dropped on Global Suicide Prevention Day alongside an empowering video.
Demi Lovato and Marshmello take a trip down memory lane in the new video for OK Not To Be OK, which was released yesterday in accordance with Global Suicide Prevention Day.
The collaboration, for which the pair teamed up with Hope For The Day, tackles the stigma around mental health with an empowering message.
Hope For The Day founder and CEO Johnny Boucher stated: “We are excited to be teaming up with Demi Lovato and Marshmello on this project to break the stigma around mental health on world suicide prevention day.
“Hope for the Day’s work in suicide prevention and mental health education thrives when we collaborate with others and what better than two of the largest artists in the world to work with on a track that reminds everyone it’s OK not to be OK.”
In the video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, Demi and Marshmello take a trip back in time and meet with their younger selves. A younger Demi can be seen staring at her reflection in the mirror then proceeding to trash her bedroom.
By the end of the video, Demi and Marshmello unite with their younger selves, skipping and dancing together in the streets.
Demi, who has been open about her struggle with her mental health in the past, stated in an Instagram post: “Since a young age I’ve dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression. I’ve been very vocal in raising the awareness of mental health because it is possible to see the light when you start the work on yourself.
“I’m living proof that you never have to give into those thoughts. I’ve had many days where I’ve struggled but please let this song be an anthem to anyone who needs it right now. You can get through whatever it is you’re going through.. I’m here for you always, you are not alone and I love you.”
Speaking about the collaboration during an interview with Apple Music, Marshmello said: “I think it’s just such an important subject. I think a lot of people, who have negative feelings and negative thoughts are kind of scared to bring it up, scared to talk about it.”
“When in reality, they’re scared because maybe the person won’t relate or the person won’t understand, when in reality most of the time the person that you could bring it up to, will most likely have felt like this or will understand or can relate as well. So I think it’s very important to talk about it.”
September is Global Suicide Awareness Month – if you are struggling with your mental health, please visit Hope For The Day’s website for support and information.