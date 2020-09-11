Demi Lovato and Marshmello team up for optimistic new banger

The new track dropped on Global Suicide Prevention Day alongside an empowering video.

Demi Lovato and Marshmello take a trip down memory lane in the new video for OK Not To Be OK, which was released yesterday in accordance with Global Suicide Prevention Day.

The collaboration, for which the pair teamed up with Hope For The Day, tackles the stigma around mental health with an empowering message.

Hope For The Day founder and CEO Johnny Boucher stated: “We are excited to be teaming up with Demi Lovato and Marshmello on this project to break the stigma around mental health on world suicide prevention day.

“Hope for the Day’s work in suicide prevention and mental health education thrives when we collaborate with others and what better than two of the largest artists in the world to work with on a track that reminds everyone it’s OK not to be OK.”

In the video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, Demi and Marshmello take a trip back in time and meet with their younger selves. A younger Demi can be seen staring at her reflection in the mirror then proceeding to trash her bedroom.

By the end of the video, Demi and Marshmello unite with their younger selves, skipping and dancing together in the streets.

Demi, who has been open about her struggle with her mental health in the past, stated in an Instagram post: “Since a young age I’ve dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression. I’ve been very vocal in raising the awareness of mental health because it is possible to see the light when you start the work on yourself.