Disney, PlayStation and Sky join 100 other companies in supporting trans rights

Repeat after us: Trans rights are human rights.
136 organisations have stood in solidarity to collectively recognise transgender rights in a public statement.
Earlier today Stonewall, Britain’s leading LGBTQ+ charity, announced the news highlighting a number of high-profile organisation that have supported the trans community.
Nancy Kelley, Chief Executive of Stonewall issued a comment on the positive move made by the companies, businesses and educational institutions.
“We’re proud of all the business leaders who today are ‘coming out’ for trans equality,” he said. “All these companies are sending a powerful message to trans communities that leading businesses have their backs.
“Across the UK, corporate leaders are speaking up because they care about protecting and supporting their trans colleagues, customers, friends and family.
“At a time when trans rights feel increasingly under threat, the diversity of all these businesses taking part today shows there is a wealth of support for trans people at the most senior levels of British industrial and cultural life. But we can’t be complacent. If we want to live in a world where every trans person can be themselves, each of us must use our voice to challenge transphobia and take action to create more inclusive communities.”
It has also been revealed that 70 of the 136 organisations have gone ahead to sign an open letter directly to the Prime Minister. The open letter strives to directly to call upon the UK Government to honour its commitment to protect trans people’s rights and reform the Gender Recognition Act.
