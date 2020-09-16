Disney, PlayStation and Sky join 100 other companies in supporting trans rights

“Across the UK, corporate leaders are speaking up because they care about protecting and supporting their trans colleagues, customers, friends and family.

“At a time when trans rights feel increasingly under threat, the diversity of all these businesses taking part today shows there is a wealth of support for trans people at the most senior levels of British industrial and cultural life. But we can’t be complacent. If we want to live in a world where every trans person can be themselves, each of us must use our voice to challenge transphobia and take action to create more inclusive communities.”

It has also been revealed that 70 of the 136 organisations have gone ahead to sign an open letter directly to the Prime Minister. The open letter strives to directly to call upon the UK Government to honour its commitment to protect trans people’s rights and reform the Gender Recognition Act.

