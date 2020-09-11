Get ready for the 2020 Outvertising Awards: Highlighting LGBTQ+ inclusivity in advertising

The highly-anticipated event will take place on 17 September 2020.

LBGTQ+ inclusion within advertising will be celebrated throughout the night. Along with highlighting allies within the industry, the event will also be used to explore new ideas and plans for the upcoming year.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the award show will be virtual and hosted by Facebook.

In a statement, via the social media site, the team states: “You are invited to an evening of discovery as we celebrate the power of inclusion & representation – whilst Pride may have been in lockdown this year, we know the advertising industry can still come out virtually in force.”

Priding itself as not the “standard awards night” the team at Outvertising promise an engaging evening that will be filled with promising discussions, exciting entertainment and the winner of the coveted “Brand of the Year Award”.

Highlighted speakers of the night include Jo Oatts, Chris Kenna, Polly Shute, and Deborah Harper.

Click here for more information regarding the schedule for the 2020 Outvertising Awards and more.