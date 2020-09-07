Here’s the full line up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Over the past few days, Strictly Come Dancing has been announcing the celebrities who will be taking part in this year’s series. It’s been a long journey for the popular BBC 1 show, given the coronavirus pandemic that has been affecting the whole world this year.

At some points, it looked like it might not be going ahead, but a bubbling system means we’ll still be able to beat the Autumn blues by settling in for some amazing, and some far from amazing, dancing.

The series will be shorter, and the line-up reflects that, instead of the usual 15, we’re down to 12. But the talent pickers have scoured the nation and brought together a line-up that rivals many other Strictly line-ups in the past.

Of course, EastEnders got a representative in somewhere, but we’re also being treated to Strictly’s first American footballer, one of the country’s best-known comedians, an Invictus Games medallist and several music sensations.

Plus, we finally got the moment we’ve been waiting for for years when Strictly announced that boxer Nicola Adams would form part of its first-ever same-sex coupling on the show. Italy, Denmark, Australia and many others had already taken the step, and now the series that started it all has joined them.