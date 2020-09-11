Jane Fonda has gone viral for her LGBTQ+ rights activism in the 70s

An interview clip of Jane Fonda supporting LGBTQ+ rights in the 70s is going viral on Twitter and the parallels to the current movement is uncanny.

In the clip, the legendary actress is asked about the gay community in San Francisco and inquires if they are being discriminated against in which Fonda then states: “Oh absolutely, culturally, psychologically, economically, politically, gays and lesbians are discriminated against.”

The interview took place at an event for the Campaign for Economic Democracy – a group that was formed alongside Tom Hayden and the former California Governor Jerry Brown to assist with environmental protection and renter’s rights.

Fonda continues her interview giving praise to the community and their importance of working together stating: “They are a very powerful movement especially in San Francisco, they don’t need me but… they like me… all we can know is, what this movement is seeking which is nothing less than respect and justice and stopping discrimination against people because of sexual preference…”

Time has passed, trends have come and gone, but Fonda’s activism for the community has only grown stronger.