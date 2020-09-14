Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman stars in terrifying trailer for LGBTQ+ horror film

The first mind-bending trailer for Spiral has arrived.

Directed by Kurtis David Harder, the upcoming Shudder exclusive follows a same-sex couple who move to a small town in search of a better environment for them and their 16-year-old daughter.

According to the synopsis, “nothing is at it seems” in the town, “as something sinister lies behind the picturesque homes and welcoming faces of their new neighbours.”

In the trailer, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman’s character, Malik, is told by his welcoming neighbour that “love is all that matters,” which he later finds out is far from true when he discovers his neighbourhood have been sacrificing same-sex couples for a ritual that takes place once every decade.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Canada’s Drag Race judge said the film is coming out at the “perfect time,” even though production was complete over two years ago.

“I think it’s not only social relevant in terms of what’s going on in the world in terms of the Black Lives Matter movement, and police brutality against Black bodies, but the level of awareness from the Caucasian population of the world at large,” he explained.

“A film about a person who really does live at the intersections of otherness, who is Black and queer, who is in a relationship with a white partner, who’s surrounded by white people in all of his experiences, and being gaslit, facing implicit biases and blatant or subtle acts of racism that occur on a daily basis.