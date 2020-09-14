Lil Nas X teases tracklist for highly-anticipated debut album

Lil Nas X says his forthcoming debut album is “98% done”.

The rapper updated his Twitter bio with the news, shortly after telling fans that he was “gonna start releasing music soon,” because “the Old Town Road money running out.”

He also shared a page of song titles, which includes Call Me By Your Name, an upbeat rap anthem that he teased on social media earlier this year, as well as Titanic, One of Me and Don’t Want It.

In 2019, the star made countless headlines when he came out as gay. Despite this, his music so far hasn’t explicitly addressed his sexuality – but that’s something he’s going to change on his upcoming album.

“I 100% want to represent the LGBT community,” he said in an interview with The Guardian, confirming his new album will explore his queer identity and adding that he wants his social advocacy to be “through my art”.

Lil Nas X also acknowledged that while he may be an icon for young LGBTQ people, he doesn’t feel comfortable encouraging everyone to come out if they’re not 100% ready as it can be “super hard” for teens who don’t have accepting family.

“It’s easier for me. I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house – nobody to start treating me shitty,” he explained, adding that this might not be the case for “another 20-year-old who doesn’t quite have it figured out and still lives with his parents”.

He also said that his family knows that he’s gay, but it’s “not something that’s ever brought up or we speak about”.