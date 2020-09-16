Madonna to direct and co-write her own biopic

“There are so many untold and inspiring stories, and who better to tell it than me?”

Madonna has announced that she will direct and co-write a film about her life story.

The biopic will chronicle how she earned her well-deserved ‘Queen of Pop’ moniker and became the best-selling female artist in history – with over 300 million records sold – as well as the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time.

In a statement, Madonna said her aim is to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

“The focus of this film will always be music,” she revealed. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories, and who better to tell it than me? It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

The film will be co-written by Diablo Cody, who is best known for her work on Juno (2007), Jennifer’s Body (2009), Young Adult (2011) and Tully (2018). She received critical acclaim for Juno, winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Donna Langley, Chairwoman of Universal Pictures, and producer Amy Pascal have also signed on to the project. Langley said working with Madonna and telling “her unvarnished story for the first time” is an “incredible honour”.

Pascal, who has received two Oscar nominations for Best Picture, described the film as “a labour of love”, adding: “I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen.”

So far, there’s no news on which Lucky Star will embody Madonna in the biopic, but Twitter have quite a few ideas – see below.