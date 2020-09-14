Mandalorian star accused of “mocking trans people” following controversial tweets

Gina Carano has been accused of “mocking trans people” following her recent Twitter activity.
The actress and former mixed martial artist, who currently stars as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, added “boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter username after fans asked if she would display her pronouns in solidarity with the trans community.
After one user told Carano that showing pronouns is an act of allyship, and that her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal has done the same, she responded: “Yes, Pedro and I spoke and he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios.
“I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable and freedom to choose.”
Later, another fan questioned as to why Carano was being targeted by “woke” Twitter, to which she explained: ‘They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives.
“After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put three VERY controversial words in my bio… beep/bop/boop I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”
One person pointed out that Carano’s comments and Twitter username could be seen as “mocking”. She ignored the question and said she’s been harassed “everyday for months” for not displaying her pronouns.
“Maybe they should be mad at the mockery so many of you made of them. I sure would be, if I were them. Maybe wiping the slate clean without the hate speech towards others isn’t a bad idea at this point,” she wrote.
“I know trans people wouldn’t condone this harassment when they hear about the CHILDREN, women and men who have contacted me, thanking me for taking a stand against these bullies because it effected their mental health to the point of near suicide at times. Ya. That’s happening. So I dunno… beep/bop/boop seemed light of all the hate.”
Earlier today, she told her followers that her Twitter username has “zero to do with mocking trans people,” and was her method of “exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuines causes.”
She added: “I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. #AllLoveNoHate.”
Although Carano says “mocking” the trans community wasn’t her intention, many were quick to point out that, as a cisgender person, she does not “get to determine what is and isn’t harmful to trans people”.
Cis people do not get to determine what is and isn't harmful to trans people and many trans people have said any sort of pronoun mocking/jokes from cis people, no matter the intent, causes harm.
— Maia Rose (@maithemrk) September 14, 2020
It’s not that she put droid noises, it’s the fact that she was aware of the controversy which her actions provoked, pretended to make heartfelt apology, then turned around and mocked people. It’s basically saying “haha I’m right and I’m going to rub it in.” It’s childish.
— Jordan Hamilton (@BearsFanJordan) September 14, 2020
i can understand how being inundated by tons of ppl about the same thing can be a lot. but i don’t understand how u thought that would be a positive move-or a step to make it stop? pin a tweet saying why you’re choosing not to? if you choose not to, that’s fine. but this ain’t it
— C A S S (@CassPereyra) September 13, 2020
Here’s the thing tho. You might not think you’re mocking trans people, & hey perhaps you’re not. But when people tell us they’re hurt by something we’re done, it’s kind to listen & make changes.
Your need for those seemingly funny words is likely less important than their hurt?
— Samantha. #BLM (@samanthafraser) September 13, 2020