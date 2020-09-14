Mandalorian star accused of “mocking trans people” following controversial tweets

Gina Carano has been accused of “mocking trans people” following her recent Twitter activity.

The actress and former mixed martial artist, who currently stars as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, added “boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter username after fans asked if she would display her pronouns in solidarity with the trans community.

After one user told Carano that showing pronouns is an act of allyship, and that her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal has done the same, she responded: “Yes, Pedro and I spoke and he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios.

“I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable and freedom to choose.”

Later, another fan questioned as to why Carano was being targeted by “woke” Twitter, to which she explained: ‘They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives.

“After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put three VERY controversial words in my bio… beep/bop/boop I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

One person pointed out that Carano’s comments and Twitter username could be seen as “mocking”. She ignored the question and said she’s been harassed “everyday for months” for not displaying her pronouns.

“Maybe they should be mad at the mockery so many of you made of them. I sure would be, if I were them. Maybe wiping the slate clean without the hate speech towards others isn’t a bad idea at this point,” she wrote.

