Meet the 10 fierce queens competing on the first season of Drag Race Holland

C’mon Drag Race Holland, let’s get misselijkmakend!

The cast of Drag Race Holland has been unveiled ahead of the series premiere this month.

Following in the footsteps of Canada’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, South America’s The Switch Drag Race and Drag Race Thailand, the highly-anticipated Dutch spin-off will include 10 sickening queens who, like the original, will take part in weekly maxi-challenges to earn the title of Netherlands’ First Drag Race Superstar.

In addition to the crown, the winner of Drag Race Holland will receive a cover shoot in the Dutch magazine Cosmopolitan Nederland and a one-of-a-kind haute couture dress by the Dutch designer Claes Iversen.

Dutch TV presenter and stylist Fred van Leer is set to host the new spin-off, which has been confirmed to exclusively premiere on WOW Presents Plus in the UK on Friday 18 September.

“It’s all about charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and I can’t wait to see all the fantastic creations of the queens on the runway, the lip syncs and all the challenges we created,” he said in a statement. “A first message to our queens: You’d better work bitch! Good luck and don’t fuck it up!”

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder co-founders, said in a press release: “We firmly believe in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and can’t wait to welcome these 10 talented queens into the Drag Race family.”

The queens who will be making HERstory on Drag Race Holland’s first ever season are: Miss Abby OMG, Chelsea Boy, Envy Peru, Janey Jacké, Madame Madness, Ma’Ma Queen, Megan Schoonbrood, Patty Pam-Pam, Roem and Sederginne.

Meet the contestants below with their network-provided biographies…

Miss Abby OMG, 25 (Amsterdam)

Henrique grew up in Brazil before coming to the Netherlands. In the Netherlands he got involved with the Dutch drag community and this is how the flamboyant Miss Abby OMG was born: a real creative outlet and she is a star in the making. Abby OMG is known for her energetic and sexy performances, glamorous and with a touch of “ghetto”. A sweetheart, but also a strong woman who will not be fooled. She performs next to America’s best-known drag stars and is a much booked entertainer in the Nedtherlands and abroad. Besides being a solo performer, she is also part of the well-known Amsterdam drag house Mermaids Mansion. She will leave you saying ‘OMG!’

Chelsea Boy, 26 (Amsterdam)

Brian, born in Helmond, uses his drag to explore topics such as gender and identity together with his audience. As ChelseaBoy, Brian takes audiences to higher spheres through live performances full of futuristic influences, combined with nostalgic music from the 80s. Unlike many queens, ChelseaBoy uses unconventional materials in her costumes and wears wigs in addition to also bald caps, prostheses and homemade head sculptures. ChelseaBoy is a chameleon par excellence, or in his own words a “gender hybrid transformer”.

Envy Peru, 31 (Rotterdam)

The Peruvian Boris came to the Netherlands with his mother at the age of four. As Envy Peru, Boris is the most followed drag queen on social media in the Benelux, a formidable competitor in this competition. Envy founded drag house Mermaids Mansion with her two “sisters”. One of these sisters is Miss Abby OMG, also a contestant this season.

Janey Jacké, 28 (The Hague)

For 10 years Justin has performed in drag as Janey Jacké, the ultimate fantasy of a Pop Princess. Justin grew up in Volendam: the breeding ground for Dutch talent. Janey Jacké is sweet with a small bite and a whole dose of spice. She is a stage animal and known internationally for her unique shows. She has performed in the US and Greece and has been seen on Dutch television before. She is renowned for her looks, dance talent and unstoppable energy. There really is no one like JJ.

Madame Madness, 24 (Rotterdam)

As Madame Madness, Rowan is The Bearded queen of Amsterdam and the first bearded queen in Drag Race worldwide! With the beard, Madness tries to break through the boxes of masculinity and femininity. She want to spread the message, that being different is allowed. Madame Madness has a strict appearance, but is actually very sweet, wise and open-minded.