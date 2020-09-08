Meet the 10 fierce queens competing on the first season of Drag Race Holland

C’mon Drag Race Holland, let’s get misselijkmakend!
The cast of Drag Race Holland has been unveiled ahead of the series premiere this month.
Following in the footsteps of Canada’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, South America’s The Switch Drag Race and Drag Race Thailand, the highly-anticipated Dutch spin-off will include 10 sickening queens who, like the original, will take part in weekly maxi-challenges to earn the title of Netherlands’ First Drag Race Superstar.
In addition to the crown, the winner of Drag Race Holland will receive a cover shoot in the Dutch magazine Cosmopolitan Nederland and a one-of-a-kind haute couture dress by the Dutch designer Claes Iversen.
Dutch TV presenter and stylist Fred van Leer is set to host the new spin-off, which has been confirmed to exclusively premiere on WOW Presents Plus in the UK on Friday 18 September.
“It’s all about charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and I can’t wait to see all the fantastic creations of the queens on the runway, the lip syncs and all the challenges we created,” he said in a statement. “A first message to our queens: You’d better work bitch! Good luck and don’t fuck it up!”
Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder co-founders, said in a press release: “We firmly believe in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and can’t wait to welcome these 10 talented queens into the Drag Race family.”
The queens who will be making HERstory on Drag Race Holland’s first ever season are: Miss Abby OMG, Chelsea Boy, Envy Peru, Janey Jacké, Madame Madness, Ma’Ma Queen, Megan Schoonbrood, Patty Pam-Pam, Roem and Sederginne.
Meet the contestants below with their network-provided biographies…
Miss Abby OMG, 25 (Amsterdam)
Henrique grew up in Brazil before coming to the Netherlands. In the Netherlands he got involved with the Dutch drag community and this is how the flamboyant Miss Abby OMG was born: a real creative outlet and she is a star in the making. Abby OMG is known for her energetic and sexy performances, glamorous and with a touch of “ghetto”. A sweetheart, but also a strong woman who will not be fooled. She performs next to America’s best-known drag stars and is a much booked entertainer in the Nedtherlands and abroad. Besides being a solo performer, she is also part of the well-known Amsterdam drag house Mermaids Mansion. She will leave you saying ‘OMG!’
Chelsea Boy, 26 (Amsterdam)
Brian, born in Helmond, uses his drag to explore topics such as gender and identity together with his audience. As ChelseaBoy, Brian takes audiences to higher spheres through live performances full of futuristic influences, combined with nostalgic music from the 80s. Unlike many queens, ChelseaBoy uses unconventional materials in her costumes and wears wigs in addition to also bald caps, prostheses and homemade head sculptures. ChelseaBoy is a chameleon par excellence, or in his own words a “gender hybrid transformer”.
Envy Peru, 31 (Rotterdam)
The Peruvian Boris came to the Netherlands with his mother at the age of four. As Envy Peru, Boris is the most followed drag queen on social media in the Benelux, a formidable competitor in this competition. Envy founded drag house Mermaids Mansion with her two “sisters”. One of these sisters is Miss Abby OMG, also a contestant this season.
Janey Jacké, 28 (The Hague)
For 10 years Justin has performed in drag as Janey Jacké, the ultimate fantasy of a Pop Princess. Justin grew up in Volendam: the breeding ground for Dutch talent. Janey Jacké is sweet with a small bite and a whole dose of spice. She is a stage animal and known internationally for her unique shows. She has performed in the US and Greece and has been seen on Dutch television before. She is renowned for her looks, dance talent and unstoppable energy. There really is no one like JJ.
Madame Madness, 24 (Rotterdam)
As Madame Madness, Rowan is The Bearded queen of Amsterdam and the first bearded queen in Drag Race worldwide! With the beard, Madness tries to break through the boxes of masculinity and femininity. She want to spread the message, that being different is allowed. Madame Madness has a strict appearance, but is actually very sweet, wise and open-minded.
Ma’Ma Queen, 30 (Amsterdam)
Dennis or Ma’MaQueen has always had a strong fascination with how gender construction develops socially. Ma’MaQueen is the mother of “The House of Holographic Hoes”, a drag house in Rotterdam. Ma’MaQueen identifies as non-binary, not necessarily male or female. Ma’MaQueen is a true “conceptual look queen”. Unique are the designs of Ma’MaQueen. They are not only used hor her own creations, but also for others in the scene. Inclusivity is of paramount importance; Ma’MaQueen takes care of anyone who needs it.
Megan Schoonbrood, 32 (Rotterdam)
Michael is better known as the popular and extravagant queen Megan Schoonbrood from Rotterdam and has been in the business for more than half of his life. Over the years Megan Schoonbrood is emerged as a true show diva. She is sympathetic, articulate clever, extravagant, beautiful, classic and a little bit trashy. She has 23 no1 pageant titles and received the Dusty Tiara for her many years of commitment to the LGBTI community. Driven by competitiveness and she is not afraid to take on a challenge.
Patty Pam-Pam, 34 (Amsterdam)
Patty Pam-Pam, or Pieter, grew up in the south of the Netherlands and is therefore also called “Queen of the South”. Patty is creative and sweet. She sings, lip syncs and dances, if necessary even with a whole show ballet. She has a real surprising appearance, always in home-made “couture”, from head to toe. From camp to fashion, she effortlessly dresses herself and countless other DragQueens at home and abroad. Drag is art, and it should be seen!
Roem, 21 (Urk)
As a drag queen, Roem is unique in this group of queens. Roem has no affinity with live performing in clubs or other stages. Everything she does, is online. On Roem’s own YouTube channel, many people are encouraged to always be yourself. She believes that drag is so much more than just performing. The bingos, the lip sync, all fun… But not for her. Roem grew up in the epicenter of the Dutch Bible Belt, Urk, and knows better than anyone what it is like to grow up in an environment where it is not always easy.
Sederginne, 26 (Antwerp)
Sederginne is the only Flemish queen in the competition and she is a real comedy queen. The special and unique thing about Sederginne is that she is an elderly lady, while Serge is still in the prime of his life. Most queens always want to stay young and look as young as possible, but Sederginne doesn’t care about that. Sederginne is notorious and famous in Belgium where she has been showing her skills for 9 years in solo shows, club nights and in the theater. She has now also mastered the Amsterdam scene and is ready to conquer the hearts of the Netherlands. Sederginne is an internationally booked talent, including his own show on Mykonos. Sederginne’s main message: “Drag is fun!”
In a recent interview with Variety, Bailey said he and Barbato are developing seven new international versions of the Emmy-winning phenomenon.
“We’re excited. None of them can be announced yet, but there is more on the way. It’s been a long process. I think what we’ve seen is a reframing of drag as a cultural/artistic phenomenon,” he explained.
“Every country has a rich tradition of drag, and it’s different in every country. What is true in every country is that it hasn’t been a television proposition. I think it’s taken broadcasters in different territories a little time to adjust, to recognize that.”
Drag Race UK, the first international version of the show to see the return of RuPaul and Michelle Visage, was streamed over 10 million times on BBC iPlayer. Bailey credits its success with opening the door for more spin-offs.
“I think that encouraged other international territories to come along for the ride. The BBC is doing it! It can’t be that scary a proposition!’” he said.
Drag Race Holland premieres exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK on 18 September – watch the first teaser below.