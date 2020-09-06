Miley Cyrus is no longer vegan due to health concerns

After years of being vegan Miley Cyrus has called it quits with the lifestyle.

The Midnight Sky songstress dropped by The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this past Wednesday stating the news.

The change in diet was implemented due to health problems that the singer was enduring, explaining: “I was vegan for a very long time and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly”.

Miley followed the plant-based diet for over six years from 2013 to 2019.

People living a vegan lifestyle, tend to refrain from consuming meat, eggs, dairy products and any other foods that have been derived with animal substances.

But the Wrecking Ball singer isn’t rushing to the nearest burger joint anytime soon, the songstress now considers herself pescatarian – a vegetarian-hybrid diet that allows the consumption of fish – stating: “That’s where I’m at.”

Rather than dedicating herself to a new diet the songstress states: ” I’m experimenting a lot with my diet, and my body, and my routine and my exercise right now”

Cyrus also wants to reassure fans and vegans that her change in diet does not affect her love for animals – telling Joe Rogan that she “cried” whilst her ex-husband made her fish.

The songstress continues to own over 40 animals, split between her properties in California and Tennessee.

