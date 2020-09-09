Miss Fame on her journey through beauty and how the industry has influenced her identity

As I rush to finish my lipstick, and realise it’s wonky, I wonder if Miss Fame will realise as I sit down to chat with her about her journey through beauty, how the industry has influenced her identity, and what the future holds for herself and her brand, Miss Fame Beauty. Speaking with Fame was a treat, but also a reintroduction to just how important beauty is for many queer folk in finding who they are, no matter what stage you’re at in your life.

“I arrived in Switzerland over a month ago and stayed with my husband in Zurich. He has family here in the countryside. Really to just take the time to reset and look at everything I’m doing now as a proper reset to evaluate what’s really important in my creative process. I’m looking to a healthier approach to my creation, taking care of myself and my family, it’s really important to me”.

“We have the power to redirect the narrative, even in an industry that has been pre-designed to hype an ‘it model’ of now.”

Miss Fame, known for her impeccable glamour and New York confidence, has been a staple within the beauty industry for decades. Her sharp instinct and snatched silhouette has become a staple across fashion weeks across the globe, and her beauty imprint is no different. With her own brand, Miss Fame Beauty now available on Amazon, and her new recharged and zen lifestyle taking centre stage, it’s a moment for calm and reflection. As a femme, gender non-conforming individual, her work within the industry and this moment of stillness has allowed her to reflect on what it’s like to exist as a non-cis person within the rat race of fashion and beauty.

“There’s a sense of competition that happens. The whole world has been competing, fighting for a place at the table… But at the same time we’re watching the sensationalization of gender non-conformity. Often it’s just hyping one person rather than a group, and everybody beneath is like ‘Hey! There’s an incredible pool of talent here!’ I want to make sure we’re not seen as a trend or of the moment, but of the future of what beauty is representing. We have the power to redirect the narrative, even in an industry that has been pre-designed to hype an ‘it model’ of now.”