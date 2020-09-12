Naya Rivera’s autopsy has been released to the public

In the report, which was made public on Friday, it has been revealed that the Glee star “cried” out for help and “lifted her arm in the air” before tragically drowning.

Officials say that weather conditions may have been at fault for this fatal accident, with winds reported at 21 mph on the day of her disappearance.

The former Glee star went missing at Lake Piru in California on 8 July after authorities found her four-year-old son alone on their rented boat. On 13 July – after five days of searching – the Ventura County Police department recovered Rivera’s body.

The report also reveals that she had an array of prescribed medications and a low amount of alcohol in her system, though it was not stated if these factors contributed to her death.

Naya Rivera famously starred on Fox’s hit series Glee as Santana Lopez, winning over fans throughout the six seasons. The talented actress was also recording artist and acclaimed author, having released her autobiography Sorry Not Sorry in 2016.

