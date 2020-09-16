The first sickening trailer for Drag Race Holland is here and the queens are everything

World of Wonder have dropped the first official trailer for Drag Race Holland.

The one-minute teaser shows the ten sickening Dutch contestants sashaying into the werkroom – catchphrase in hand, before receiving an extra special televised message from Mama Ru herself.

Dutch TV presenter and stylist Fred van Leer, who was recently announced as the host of Drag Race Holland, then stomps down the runway in head-to-toe drag. According to the trailer, the series will be broadcast in English and Dutch with subtitles.

Just like Canada’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, South America’s The Switch Drag Race and Drag Race Thailand, the contestants will take part in weekly maxi-challenges to earn the honorific title of Netherlands’ First Drag Race Superstar.

In addition to the crown, the winner of Drag Race Holland will receive a cover shoot in the Dutch magazine Cosmopolitan Nederland, and a one-of-a-kind haute couture dress by the Dutch designer Claes Iversen.

“It’s all about charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and I can’t wait to see all the fantastic creations of the queens on the runway, the lip syncs and all the challenges we created,” Fred said in a statement. “A first message to our queens: You’d better work bitch! Good luck and don’t fuck it up!”

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder co-founders, said in a press release: “We firmly believe in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and can’t wait to welcome these 10 talented queens into the Drag Race family.”

The queens who will be making HERstory on Drag Race Holland’s first ever season are: Miss Abby OMG, Chelsea Boy, Envy Peru, Janey Jacké, Madame Madness, Ma’Ma Queen, Megan Schoonbrood, Patty Pam-Pam, Roem and Sederginne.

(You can check out the profiles of each contestant here).

Joining Fred on the judging panel each week will be fashion designer, actress and model Nikkie Plessen, designer Claes Iversen and writer Sanne Wallis de Vries.

Drag Race Holland will exclusively premiere on WOW Presents Plus in the UK on Friday 18 September – watch the trailer below.