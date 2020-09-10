The third season of Pose will resume filming in New York City next month

The third season of Pose will finally resume production in October.

According to Variety, a member of the crew is being tested for COVID-19 later this week ahead of filming next month in New York City.

The critically-acclaimed series, which focuses on the queer African-American and Latino communities of the ballroom scene in 1980s New York City, halted production on its third season back in March due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Variety, Indya Moore – who plays Angel Evangelista – said some of the cast members are “going through a rough time” and are “feeling a little bit paranoid about returning to set too soon and frightened about what we will return to.”

They added: “The Pose family is hanging in there, trying to take care of ourselves — some of us trying to find different ways to stay busy, some of us, like myself, trying to find different ways not to be.”

Steven Canals, who created the series with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, said the show will undergo some major changes in its format due to the social distancing measures in place to prevent to spread of the virus.

“Things like kissing — we will likely forgo those moments. The place on our show where the biggest impact will be felt will be the ball scenes,” he revealed.

“Those scenes have 125 to 150 background actors. That’s tricky, because that’s such an important and critical part of our show and the narrative. We’re just, only now, having conversations of ‘Is there a world where we forgo these things?’”