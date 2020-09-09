“Congrats! Can’t wait for the lasagna flavored wedding cake.”

BOA didn’t quite conquer on Canada’s Drag Race this year, but she did make lasagne – and pop the question to her life partner.

The legendary queen left Twitter in tears after posting a video in which she can be seen on bended knee, asking for her boyfriend’s hand in marriage. “I can’t believe I’m engaged,” BOA captioned the video.

She also shared an adorable photo of the happy couple with their wedding rings. Their impending nuptials received support from fellow Drag Race alumni including Priyanka, Ilona Verley, Juice Boxx, Nicky Doll, Blu Hydrangea and India Ferrah.

“THE WAY IM BAWLING OMG MY LITTLE MEATBALL IS GETTING MARRIED YAY GAY MARRIAGE I hope she serves lasagna,” Juice Boxx joked, to which BOA responded: “Open bar that just serves different kinds of lasagna.”

One fan wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS BOA you deserve ALL the happiness this life has to offer. ENJOY!” while another tweeted: “I’m rewatching this for the 547th time and I have cried every single time I love you and I’m so glad you’re happy.”

You can watch the adorable video below.