TikTok admits to censoring some LGBTQ+ content on its platform

The infamous social media app has admitted to blocking LGBTQ+ hashtags to correspond with laws in specific countries.

In a recent report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, it was discovered that many LGBTQ+ hashtags and content were banned from countries like Russia, Jordan and Bosnia.

The report states that “Hashtags related to LGBTQ+ issues are suppressed on the platform in at least 8 languages.”

The hashtags include “GayArab”, “I am gay” in Russian, “Gay” in Estonian, “I am a lesbian” in Russian and “Transgender” in Arabic.

The report also mentions the term “shadow-ban”, which is a method used to slow down the filtration of certain content without fully banning the subject matter.

A spokesperson from TikTok responded to the report stating: “As part of our localised approach to moderation, some terms that the ASPI provided were partially restricted due to the relevant local laws. Other terms were restricted because they were primarily used when looking for pornographic content…”