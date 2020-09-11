We interviewed Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka and it was as chaotic as you could imagine

Do you feel assured now with one hundred thousand dollars, crown and sceptre?

When is the money being wired to me? I feel very very very very very very very very good about myself right now. But honestly, after Thursday’s episode, it was mental. It was like taking those like paddles to your brain because you’re so used to being on TV every single Thursday. Now what?

Shea Couleé declared this period of Drag Race as “the Melanin Dynasty” – what kind of message do you think the winners of the franchise this year sends to queer fans of colour?

There are a couple of things I need to address here, okay? The message that it sends is that it’s so normal, that for the biggest show in the world, a queen of colour can take the crown, no big deal. That’s what the LGBTQ2+S community is all about. Anybody can take it. We’re all seen as equal and we’re all accepted. The cool thing about Shea Couleê, Jaida Essence Hall, Heidi N Closet, Monet X Change, Yvie Oddly and myself is that they’re all well deserved crowns. It’s not like, ‘Oh, they just threw it to her because she’s Black,’ or ‘They just threw it to her because she’s brown.’ It’s like… ‘Oh she is that bitch.’ Sorry ‘bout it.

And what do you think your win will mean to queer Indo-Caribbean people?

I’ve already gotten so many messages from people like, ‘Wow, you did it.’ People use it as like… People that aren’t white in general are so worried about being judged. For example, I came out to my dead and I came out to him as a drag queen, but I know that the first thing he thought was, ‘Oh god, what are people going to think?’ We live our lives as West Indian people being like that. In India, they have such a hierarchy with the rich and the poor, and it’s all about family values, hooking your son up with the best bride… It’s all about that. It’s a pride thing, where everyone wants to be the best. I think, for me, winning Canada’s Drag Race is that you can be gay, you can dress up as a girl and be the best at that. For them to see that, they’re like, ‘Okay, well if they can do it, then I come out to my family and be successful at being a brown person.’ My mom was very like, ‘When you walk into a room, don’t let them tell you that you can’t because you’re brown. You’re just as good as the white person.’ I’m just here to make everyone feel accepted and welcome, and to find a boyfriend. Is that so hard?

Earlier, you celebrated your win because you can now find love – have you received many propositions? Spill all the T.

Yeah, a lot of propositions! Except… this is the thing. I’m an old school girl, so let’s set up the scene. We’re at a party, I walk in… Oh, and here’s the other thing, do I want him to know that I’m Priyanka from Canada’s Drag Race? Or do I need him to just be like, ‘Who’s this cute boy in the room?’ What do you think? Both? Because if you don’t watch Drag Race, then what are you doing? What’s wrong with you? Are you dumb?

Fools!

Hate it. I just want it to be love at first sight, then they look at me and hold me softly… You know when they kiss you, and then hold the back of your neck? Oh baby! [Orgasmic sounds]

Priyanka…

You’re in the race too baby! Don’t worry. The next season of Canada’s Drag Race is going to be just a dating show for me.

Flavor of Priyanka?

The antics! The COVID that we would all share… It’s bad. It’s a bad idea. Cancel the season before it starts.

I’d at least want to see the pilot…

Okay, would you be a contestant on it?

Yeah, I’ll give it a go.

Hot. Instead of roses like The Bachelorette, what would I give away?

I Drove All Night CD singles?

Vinyls! No, it would be like a bouquet of flowers, because of the wedding dress.

You have such an incredible online presence, you literally swat the haters away like flies – how did you get to this point? Where you’re just so comfortable?

I literally save the tweets because, here’s the thing, the fans only turned on me when I won the makeover challenge. Before, they were fine. I was Priyanka, ‘Wow, we love you doll, great lip syncs, wow wow wow.’ Then when I won… Jimbo’s fans are very hateful. When I won the makeover challenge over Jimbo, everyone was like, ‘Jimbo was robbed!’ Somebody called me a p*ki in a leotard.

Who the fuck?

I saved that guy’s tweet because I obviously knew that I was going to make it to the top three. I just think that it’s very important not to tolerate it, but also deliberate in a way with some sparkle and shine over it. Because the minute that you sound too defensive it makes it like, a little too serious. It’s fun to swat away the haters and joke about it, because like someone to sit there and tell you they hate you… That’s funny! Like wow, you’re actually doing that? Like, huh? Like, you’re sitting there typing, ‘I hate that girl Priyanka on Canada’s Drag Race, she screams all the time, she is so annoying!” My ex-boyfriend in college said the same thing. Relatable content. So, it’s important to do that but it’s also important to stick up for your other sisters too because, if my fan is hating on Kyne and I don’t stick up for Kyne, that means that I’m also hating on Kyne too. We have a responsibility to stick up for each other.

What advice would you give for future Drag Race contestants who may receive their fair share of negativity online?

Here’s my advice: the hate is never going to stop. It’s only going to get worse the more popular the show gets. To just touch on what I said before, don’t respond to everybody. I think it’s really important to praise the people who are saying good things about you. We get lost in the bad comments. It’s easy to praise the people who support you because it’s easy to give attention to those who hate you. If you want to call them out, be funny about it, but only if your mental health can take it. I can handle it because sometimes I live in a little bit of a bubble. Also, it’s important to stick up for your other sisters because it’s your responsibility to make sure that you don’t tolerate it. The minute you tolerate it, everyone will keep doing it. So, that’s my advice. I also want to tell the contestants of Canada’s Drag Race season two, if it gets picked up: you’ll never be me.

What a great line to end it on.

Lemon just said, ‘No one would want to be.’

The entire first season of Canada’s Drag Race is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.