WWE star wants fans to know that he didn’t murder a gay man and dump his body

“I loves all my gay people, I just don’t float my boat on that side of the river, loves y’all tho.”

Marty Jannetty has backtracked after claiming he murdered a gay man and dumped his body in a river.

In a now-deleted post from 5 August, the WWE star confessed on social media that he purchased weed from a “f*g” when he was just 13, and made him “disappear” because he tried to inappropriately touch his genitals.

“He put his hands on me,” he wrote. “He dragged me around to the back of the building. You already know what he was gonna try to do. That was the very first time I made a man disappear.”

Jannetty then said authorities “never found him” and that they should’ve “looked in the Chattahoochie River,” implying that he killed him and disposed of his body. “I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again,” he added.

In a separate interview with TMZ, he shared more explicit details of the incident.

“I can’t say he deserved to die, but he deserved to get his ass beat,” he said.

“And, when I was beating him in the head with a brick, I was only trying to beat his ass, I wasn’t trying to kill him. Can you imagine dragging a guy — he’s just tried to f*** you in the ass — can you imagine dragging him to the river and throwing him in?

“And, then finding out on the news the dude’s missing. You know the dude. And, you know more than that. That affected me bad, bro.”

Shortly after, TMZ Sports reported that the Columbus Police Department in Columbus, Georgia, were looking into the situation.