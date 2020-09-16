Gareth Pugh launches new fashion project: The Reconstruction

The designer returns to fashion with a new multidisciplinary project in support of Refuge.

Gareth Pugh’s new project, in collaboration with photographer Nick Knight and digital artist John Emmony, is a scorning response to world events as he returns to fashion after a two year break.

Speaking to British Vogue, Pugh explained he thought he needed to be a part of conversation again “with all of the stuff that’s happening: Black Lives Matter, Trans Lives Matter, monuments being torn down, the pandemic…”

The multidimensional project consists of a new collection presented via a ‘visual concept album’, a feature-length documentary and a live exhibition at Christie’s London. Across the project, Pugh pulls together an incredible pool of UK based talent including musician Rina Sawayama, artist and activist Sakeema Crook and the Royal Ballet’s principal dancer Matthew Ball.

The runway collection celebrates the intertwining between fashion, music and film and consists of 13 looks which are inspired by 13 iconic songs, chosen by Pugh. The looks are presented via still images and are each accompanied by an explosive short film, shot by Nick Knight.

The documentary, which will premiere at 5pm today on YouTube, explores the inspirations behind the collection and is written by Pugh’s husband Creative Co-Director Carson McColl. The exhibition will be held at Christie’s London over the course of London Fashion Week and will display key looks from the collection.

The project is completely non-profit, with all proceeds going to Refuge: a charity providing specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic violence. None of the looks from the collection will be for sale, instead they have been re-imagined into a jersey capsule collection, sold via HIT + RUN featuring a set of exclusive prints.