Lacoste launch new collaboration with Chinatown Market

Lacoste teams up with Chinatown Market for a unisex take on 90s style.

French founded sportswear brand Lacoste have announced a new collaboration with New York streetwear brand Chinatown Market.

The collection, launching 7 September through Chinatown Market and 9 September via the Lacoste website, gives us a revamp of 90s street style.

Elements of Chinatown Market’s bright and bold aesthetic are mixed with Lacoste’s sportswear style to create a range of unisex polos, t-shirts, sweatshirts and caps.

The collection also features a new, larger take on Lacoste’s iconic crocodile logo.

The hilarious promotional video, packed full with tongue-in-cheek Lacoste puns, sees the team at Chinatown Market preparing for the new collaboration.

Whilst this is their first official collaboration, Lacoste and Chinatown Market first came together in 2018 to offer a “standout customization experience” exclusive to HYPEFEST.