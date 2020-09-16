YOOXYGEN Award winner Sharon Cho launches new capsule collection

Winner of the 2019 YOOXYGEN award, Sharon Cho, has launched a new sustainable capsule collection today in partnership with YOOX.

The collection, which was conceptualized and developed over her six-month-long internship at YOOX headquarters, offers a range of suits, coats and trousers for men and women constructed from fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles and eco-friendly produced wool.

Sharon Cho is a Korean fashion designer who graduated from Parsons School of Design. She is a YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund winner who has previously worked with the likes of Michael Kors, Calvin Klein and Rebecca Taylor. The collection, launched exclusively with YOOX, is her first.

Cho’s three main focuses in her approach to design are timelessness, tailoring and quality of material. For the collection, she blends all three of these elements with YOOX’s core values in sustainability to create a range of beautifully clean-cut garments that can be altered and styled in different ways. Jackets feature detachable panels while Cho’s signature ‘origami tessellation design’ decorate the back of each garment.

Speaking about the collection, Cho said “My goal was to design a collection that allowed the consumers to achieve more for less. Garments made of sustainable fabrics, which can be styled in various ways for multiple occasions, not only require for less clothing in the closet but also provide an opportunity to make a positive impact in this fashion industry by promoting sustainability.”

“These garments will not only provide elegance and style,but also confidence in knowing that you have made a conscious decision, a decision that helped make this planet more sustainable. For me as a designer, that confidence is everything.”

The collection, with pieces ranging from £108 – £531, launched today on YOOXYGEN, YOOX’s socially and environmentally responsible platform for innovative brands.

Click here to shop Sharon Cho x YOOX.