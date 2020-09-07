How PRiDE OUT became a lifeline to LGBTQ+ people during lockdown

As we navigated our new normal during lockdown, many of us looked towards a new hobby to seek solace. Whether it was baking, writing, or even escaping to a whole new reality on a deserted island in Animal Crossing, we craved something to give us a focus on anything but that dreaded virus. So it will come as little surprise that LGBTQ+ cycling group PRiDE OUT experienced a huge surge in new members wanting to join.

When lockdown restrictions first started to ease, cycling with friends was one of the more safe ways to remain active without putting yourself or others at risk of acquiring COVID-19. “As we went into lockdown we set up nine additional Facebook groups and 2,000 people have joined those in the last few months alone,” says Richard Hearne, who founded PRiDE OUT. They are just one of many LGBTQ+ groups that Pride Sports supports. As part of a new campaign between GAY TIMES and Voltarol, we are spotlighting some of the LGBTQ+ sports groups that Pride Sports empowers, and how they are helping members of our community to keep active, stay connected and feel proud of who they are no matter what sporting environment they are walking into.

Pride Sports has established itself as a key organisation supporting LGBTQ+ people through sports, both through directly organised events and through their engagement with thousands of independent clubs across the country. Voltarol and the wider GSK Consumer Healthcare team are partnering with Pride Sports to help make this impact even greater, working together to provide a range of resources, training and direct consultancies to help clubs through these challenging times. It’s part of GSK’s ongoing commitment to supporting, celebrating and raising awareness of the LGBTQ+ community, as one of the most prominent healthcare companies in the world. Allies are crucial in our journey towards liberation, and their support can help push forward real change. It ties back to GSK’s overall purpose to help people do more, feel better and live longer.

“I started cycling seriously in 2015,” Richard explains. “After the first year I started searching for LGBT cycling groups and there weren’t any, so I decided I was going to do something about that and build PRiDE OUT. It’s inclusive, friendly and welcoming.” PRiDE OUT is a multi-regional cycling group for LGBTQ+ people and allies that welcomes anyone to join, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age or ability. Membership can be as little as £3 a month or just £25 for the year. The group has different events that include scenic routes across the UK for keen cyclists as a way to keep active, be social and enjoy the great outdoors in a way that isn’t possible with many other sporting activities. “It was an opportunity to get out of the house in a way that felt safe,” says Richard, acknowledging that cycling in particular has been one of the more responsible ways to get outside during this global pandemic.