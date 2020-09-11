Boxing icon Nicola Adams clarifies sexuality ahead of Strictly debut

Nicola Adams will compete in Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex pairing when it returns next month.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Strictly Come Dancing would finally feature its first same-sex pairing, and that boxing legend Nicola Adams would be part of it.

Nicola revealed she’d asked the BBC to feature in a same-sex pairing, saying “it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

When the news broke, many news outlets were quick to report on the historic move, and wrote that Nicola identified as bisexual.

However, the double Olympic gold winning medallist has released a short Twitter video clarifying that she is lesbian rather than bisexual.

In a short video, Nicola lip-synced to Whitey’s Gay, singing: “Bitch, I’m gay, I can’t even think straight.” Captioning the video, she simply wrote: “I’m lesbian not bi, just saying.”

I’m lesbian not bi, just saying 😅 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/1FBIuAd4fK — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) September 6, 2020

In an interview with GAY TIMES, Nicola said that homophobia had never been a barrier for her in boxing, but that she had faced issues with sexism. “The main thing in my sport was always the sexism, never the homophobia. I’ve never encountered that,” she explained.

She added that her coach initially didn’t want to train a woman, adding: “I kept on going to the gym and doing all the work and slowly I started to grow on him and now he’s one of the best trainers I’ve ever had.”