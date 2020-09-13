Former Celebrity X-Factor contestant and talented rugby star Levi Davis reveals he’s bisexual

The former Bath player becomes the first professional out bisexual rugby star.

After four years of suppressing his identity, the 22-year-old talent took to his teams WhatsApp group to deliver the news.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Davis opened up about how hiding his sexuality was “eating away” at him, stating: “I had hidden it well but I couldn’t keep it secret any longer. I had to tell them, all of them, not just a few. I didn’t want it to turn into Chinese whispers. So on the spur of the moment, I put it on our WhatsApp group.”

After his coming out, Davis was met with instant support from his Bath teammates, with many commending his bravery.

“And then they began taking the piss in a good-natured way, which I was relieved about. If they had been too tender-hearted, I would have been worried. I’m still a rugby player, after all.” Davis says.

Before coming out Levi felt the need to overcompensate his manliness in order to keep his identity hidden, saying: ” I felt I needed to be this macho man, which I still am, but it felt like I needed to reinforce this more.”