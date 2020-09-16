Non-binary people are now protected from discrimination under the UK Equality Act

Non-binary and gender-fluid people are now protected under the Equality Act.

The Equality Act, which came into legislation in 2010, legally protects people from discrimination in the workplace and in wider society on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, race, religion, pregnancy and maternity and marriage and civil partnership.

Following years of uncertainty, a UK employment tribunal have now confirmed that non-binary and gender-fluid people are protected under the gender reassignment category.

A spokesperson for Stonewall praised the landmark ruling, telling Forbes: “This ruling is a milestone moment in recognising the rights of non-binary and gender-fluid people to be protected from discrimination under the Equality Act.

“Up until now, it’s not been clear whether non-binary people would be protected by anti-discrimination legislation, which is what makes this Employment Tribunal judgment so important.”

The historic judgement came to fruition after a non-binary engineer working in Jaguar Land Rover’s plant claimed they were harassed and discriminated against because of their gender identity.

Jaguar Land Rover tried to combat Ms Taylor’s case by arguing that they didn’t fall within the definition of gender reassignment in the Equality Act, because they identify as non-binary.