Religious leader who blamed coronavirus on same-sex marriage contracts the illness

The Patriarch Filaret claimed that coronavirus was “God’s punishment” for same-sex marriage.

The Patriarch Filaret, a 91-year-old religious leader in Ukraine with over 15 million followers, is currently in a stable condition in hospital after contracting both coronavirus and pneumonia.

A statement on Facebook confirmed the Patriarch’s diagnosis. “We inform that during planned testing, His Holiness Patriarch Filaret of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine tested positive for Covid 19. Now His Holiness Bishop is undergoing treatment at a hospital,” it read.

Back in March, the religious leader courted a lot of controversy after he said the pandemic was “God’s punishment for the sins of men, the sinfulness of humanity. First of all, I mean same-sex marriage.”

Following his comments, Insight, a Ukrainian organisation committed to fighting for equality said they were pursuing legal action against the religious leader for fuelling hatred and discrimination. They also demanded an apology from both the Patriarch and the TV channel that aired the interview.

Defending his remarks, his press service wrote: “As the head of the church and as a man, the Patriarch has the freedom to express his views, which are based on morality.

“The Patriarchate reserved the right to bring counterclaims against those who sought to abuse judicial protections to encroach on Ukraine’s traditional family values.”