Texas assistant attorney-general fired after violent homophobic and racist tweets

He told Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that he was “#ArmedAndReady” adding “#NoWarningShots.”

Nick Moutas, the assistant attorney-general for Texas, has been fired after a series of racist and homophobic tweets.

In tweets dating back as recent as this week, he targeted the LGBTQ+ community, writing: “How is it ‘Bigoted’ to say that #LGBTQ is an #Abomination? #God in the #Torah & #Jesus in the New Testament call it a #Sin & abomination. I don’t hate them, but cannot condone the behavior.”

Moutas was fired after Media Matters for America, published a report about his bigoted views, because, yes, it is bigoted to call LGBTQ+ people an abomination.

Moutas also frequently referred to trans people as “abominations” and believes the conspiracy theory that Michelle Obama is a trans woman. In a tweet directed at former president, Barack Obama, he wrote: “Shut your mouth you disgusting #TraitorousLiar and keep your husband @MichelleObama where he cannot be seen!”

In a tweet about Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is a lesbian, he used the hashtag: “Normalizing perversion.”

In further tweets about trans people, he said that members of the American Civil Liberties Union were “spreading the lie that ‘trans girls are girls!'” adding that “Americans should use those #Communist drones for target practice.”