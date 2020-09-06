Ugandan minister who pushed for ‘Kill the Gays’ bill loses seat in primary election

Simon Lokodo was defeated in an election primary.

Simon Lokodo, the Ugandan Minister for Ethics who pushed to try and reintroduce the ‘Kill the Gays’ bill has lost his seat in primary elections.

Lokodo was challenged for his Dodoth West County seat, which he has held since 2006, by Baatom Ben Koryang, who is also a member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Local media reports that Koryang emerged victorious in the primary with 2,962 votes, ahead of Lokodo’s 2,632.

The NRM held primary elections in the past week to select candidates for the upcoming 2021 general election. The party currently holds 293 seats out of 426 in Uganda’s parliament.

During his career, Lokodo has held the position of Minister for Industry and Technology and Minister for Ethics, and it’s the latter role for which the Ugandan politician became infamous.

Lokodo was known for his strong opposition to LGBTQ+ equality, using his influence to force the cancellation of the opening event at a Uganda Pride. He also shut down an event that was marking International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) last year.

At the time, Richard Lusimbo, a research and documentation officer at Sexual Minorities Uganda said: “The minister of ethics’ actions are gross. His portfolio is clear – to look into ethics and integrity – and what he is doing is the complete opposite.

“He should be focusing on ensuring people have access to quality services and information, tackling corruption, and ensuring all people’s right to associate and assemble. Instead, he is breaking the law with impunity.”