US marine convicted of killing trans woman gets presidential pardon

Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has pardoned Joseph Scott Pemberton, a US marine who was convicted of murdering a trans woman in 2014.

In a tweet, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Duterte “granted an absolute pardon” to Pemberton “to do justice”, but failed to elaborate.

Karapatan, a left-wing human rights organisation, condemned the decision, calling it a “despicable and shameless mockery of justice and servility to U.S. imperialist interests.”

One court was in the midst of considering an appeal for Pemberton’s early release, so news of the pardon was unexpected.

In 2014, Pemberton was sentenced to 6-10 years in prison after murdering a woman called Jennifer Laude.

He strangled her to death in a hotel in Olongapo, north-west of Manila, after discovering she was transgender – which he later claimed was in “self-defence”.

Pemberton’s lawyer, Rowena Garcia-Flores, told the Associated Press that he was already aware of Duterte’s decision to pardon him, and that he’s “very happy”.

Harry Roque, a presidential spokesman who once served as a lawyer for the Laude family, said the pardon means Pemberton will be immediately released from prison.

“The president has erased the punishment that should be imposed on Pemberton,” he said in a statement. “What the president did not erase was the conviction of Pemberton. He’s still a killer.”