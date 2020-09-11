Gabe Lopez releases sizzling new single End of the Lost Summer

Triple threat Gabe Lopez is tapping into his end of summer blues with his new single.

The atmospheric track is filled with a wanderlust sound that will instantly have you in your sun-kissed feels.

Speaking on the record, Lopez states: “I was feeling low because the summer just quietly fell away. My favourite time is summer but this year there was no travelling, no vacations, no family BBQs, and no going out with friends on weekends.”

Over the years, the acclaimed producer has amassed a lucrative catalogue and worked with some of music’s biggest artists.

From James Brown and Belinda Carlisle to working with RuPaul Drag Race team, Lopez has developed a dynamic and unforgettable artistry.

If you’re in need of a fantastic track for that last minute summer BBQ or socially distanced hangout then End Of The Lost Summer is for you.

You can listen to End of the Lost Summer here on Apple Music or below.