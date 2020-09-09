mxmtoon joins forces with Carly Rae Jepsen on new song Ok On Your Own

It’s the collaboration we didn’t know we needed! mxmtoon has teamed up with Carly Rae Jepson to deliver a vulnerable duet.

The new single featuring the Canadian icon is a highlight off the singer’s highly-anticipated Dusk EP, which will be released 1 October.

The upcoming compilation is a companion to mxmtoon’s Dawn EP which came out earlier in Spring.

Speaking on the collaboration, mxmtoon aka Maia was incredibly optimistic about the new track. “I was beyond excited to work on this track and have it be graced by Carly Rae Jepsen, someone who stands for empowerment and knows the themes of love and loneliness all too well.

“My hope for the song is that ok on your own can let people know that vulnerability is never something to be afraid of, and admitting you need time for yourself and support from a friend is sometimes a necessary step.”

"ok on your own" is out now c: i really hope you love it !!! such an honor to have @carlyraejepsen involved with it <3 https://t.co/yT5HeP3mTw — maia (@mxmtoon) September 9, 2020

Carly Rae Jepson teased the pair’s collaboration by quoting Maia’s tweet on Twitter.

Sounds like a dream to me! #okonyourown https://t.co/leMh3sBuun — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) September 4, 2020

You can listen to mxmtoon and Carly Rae Jepson’s new single from the new Dusk EP here or below: